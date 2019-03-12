Former Dundalk FC captain among those involved in Aidan Shevlin's Louth U20 backroom team

New Louth U20 manager Aidan Shevlin has confirmed his backroom team for the coming year.

Roche Emmets' Ciarán Sloan and John Flanagan of O'Connell's will act as selectors under the Stabannon Parnells man, with county senior player and St. Mochta's clubman Ciarán Byrne serving as the team's performance coach.

Meanwhile, ex-Louth forward Darren Clarke and current senior boss Wayne Kierans will also be apart of the set-up.

Sloan is hugely experienced in strength and conditioning training, having worked with Ulster Rugby and Down GAA, before this year taking up a role with his native county in underage development, while Flanagan, a former Dundalk FC captain, has experience in coaching both soccer and GAA.

Louth will face the winner of Wexford/Wicklow in the last eight of this summer's Leinster U20 Championship.