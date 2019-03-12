Horse with Inniskeen connections goes agonisingly close to a place in Cheltenham Festival opener

Willie Mullins-trained Aramon fell just shy of a place in today's Cheltenham Festival opener, finishing sixth as stablemate Klassical Dream claimed victory with Ruby Walsh on board.

Co-owned by Inniskeen's Daniel McGahon, the 14/1 shot looked good approaching the famous hill, but fell away from the frontrunners, with Inside Track tip, Ichy Feet, finishing third.

28/1 shot Thomas Darby was second.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL INTERVIEW WITH DANIEL MCGAHON

CLICK HERE FOR TODAY'S CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL TIPS