KEVIN MULLEN SHIELD QFs | Glen Emmets overcome Mals; Seans too strong for Dowdallshill; Tones defeat Rovers

Kevin Mullen Shield

NAOMH MALACHI 0-3 GLEN EMMETS 2-8

Glen Emmets turned in a strong second half performance to book their place in the last four of the Kevin Mullen Shield.

The conditions at Courtbane on Sunday morning made life difficult for both sets of players, but it was the Emmets who coped best and came out on top with the help of late goals from Kealan O’Neill and Keith Lynch.

Naomh Malachi: Christopher McCaughley; Stephen Burns, David Rogers, Conor Begley; David Begley, Conor Gonnelly, Jamie Kelly; Ronan McElroy (0-1), Pádraig Moley; Donal Begley, Jack Kirwan, Emmet Mullen; Colin Hoey, Shane Rogers, Colin Rooney (0-2)

Subs: Keelan Conlon, Paul Gogarty, Sean Gogarty, Liam McCann, Pierce Caherty, Mark Meegan, Ronan Greene

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Evan English, Tom Grimes, Luke McCarthy; Evan Lynch, Stephen Healy, Sam Kenny (0-1); Mark Garvey, Robbie Byrne; Kealan O’Neill (1-3), Ronan Grufferty (0-4), Keith Lynch (1-0); Jamie Gilkes, Seán Byrne, Andrew Mooney

Subs: Keith Boylan, David Bracken, Jamie Farnan, Isaac Walsh, C Garvey



DOWDALLSHILL 1-3 SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 2-9

Sean McDermott’s booked their place in the last four of the Kevin Mullen Shield after making better use of the elements in a game played in difficult conditions at St. Brigid’s Park on Sunday morning.

With the aid of a gale force wind, Tommy Kirk’s side literally camped themselves inside the Dowdallshill ‘45’ in the first half and made their dominance count by scoring 2-8 without reply.

Dowdallshill: Paudie Murray; Cathal Brady, Eamonn Duffy, Seán Duffy; Dillon Curran, Paul Flynn, Stephen Murray; Ciarán Thornton, Justin Halley; Luke O’Brien, David McCrave, Gary Corrigan (0-1); Martin Óg O’Brien, Noel Finnegan (1-2), Paddy McKenna

Subs: Paul Gill, Rian Larkin, Tiernan Duffy



Sean McDermott’s: Stephen Carrie; Ian Corbally, Mark Duffy, Danny McEneaney; David O’Neill (0-3), Seán McMahon, Danny Commins; Patrick Osborne (0-1), Kevin McMahon (0-1); Lorcan Myles (1-0), Peter Osborne (1-2), BJ Matthews (0-1); Evan Doheny, David McArdle (0-1), Eoin Lynch

Subs: Darren McEneaney, Brendan McGahon



WOLFE TONES 2-9 ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-5

Wolfe Tones emerged victors over Annaghminnon Rovers in a battle played in tough conditions in Drogheda on Sunday morning to book their place in the semi-final of the Kevin Mullen Shield.

With a strong breeze behind their backs the Tones had a 1-4 to 0-1 lead at the break as Niall Smith scored the opening goal of the game. Conor Russell scored the only point of the half for the visitors.

Wolfe Tones: P Healy; D Ryan, G Fanning, A Fanning; T Rock (1-0), E O’Shea, D Haggins; M Healy, J Kelly (0-1); M Lugoye, D Weldon, C Bergin (0-1); C Redmond, N Smith (1-6), C Cudden

Subs: A Gartland (0-1), Kevin Collier

Annaghminnon Rovers: Shane Russell; James Finnegan, Pádraig Murray, Diarmuid Murray; Ronan Finnegan (1-0), Ronan Byrne, Paul McArdle; Tony Brennan, Conor Russell (0-5); Richie Ashford, Shane McMahon, Fergal Markey; Aidan Lee Martin, Ciarán McConnell, Stephen Finnegan