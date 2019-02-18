MULLEN SHIELD GROUP A | Two goals from Aidan Lee Martin helps Annaghminnon record surprise win over Cuchulainn Gaels

Kevin Mullen Shield

Annaghminnon Rovers 2-9 Cuchulainn Gaels 0-12

Two goals from Aidan Lee Martin helped Annaghminnon Rovers to victory over Cuchulainn Gaels.

Both goals came in the first half as the Stonetown side took a 2-4 to 0-3 lead into the break.

The visitors from Omeath battled back in the second half but were unable to take anything from the game.

Annaghminnon Rovers: Richie Ashfield; Christopher Connolly, Padraig Murray, Diarmuid Murray; Paul Russell, James Finnegan, Paul McArdle; Tony Brennan, Ronan Finnegan (0-1); Ronan Byrne (0-3), Shane McMahon, Fergal Markey (0-2); Aidan Lee Martin (2-3), Ciarán McConnell, Stephen Finnegan

Subs: Adam McElroy, David Loughran, Keith Fee

Cuchulainn Gaels: Calum Fearon; James Ward, Brendan McKeown, Peter Morgan; Brendan O’Hagan; Gavin Mullen, John Morgan; Martin Hynes, Raymond Phillips; Jody Keenan, Eoin McDonald, Jordan Loye; JP Elmore, Patrick O’Hanlon, Cian McDonald

Subs: Michael McCabe, Seamus McCabe, Ryan Phillips, Shane Hynes, Paul O'Hanlon