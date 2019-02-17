New Dundalk FC star Murray hopeful his opening goal is a prelude for more to come

Seán Murray hopes his goal in last Friday night’s draw with Sligo Rovers is a prelude for more to come.

The former Ireland U21 midfielder fired home a cracker to earn the Lilywhites a point, having replaced the injured Robbie Benson early in the first half.

Hugely experienced - with almost 80 appearances in the English Championship under his belt - the ex-Watford man only joined the club at the start of the month, but is determined to make an impression at the champions.

“I want to get as many goals as possible,” he said.

“It’s always going to add a bit of confidence when you get a goal, so I want to kick on from now.

“This is probably the most comfortable I’ve been playing football in a long time – that is down to the staff, the players, the fans. I have never been so welcomed at a place. That is brilliant, and I think it has shown on the pitch.

“Being here for the week (trial) made me want to come here. The players are very welcoming – they wanted me to come here. Also, how professional the place is, I wanted to stay in that sort of environment.

“The training facilities are no different than a lot of the teams that I’ve been at in England. That’s credit to the club and the work that they’re putting in.”

He added: “I’ve never experienced European football in my career so that will be another one ticked off the list and something to look forward to.

“Personally, I think we could do something special in that (Europe) with the team that we’ve got. We’ll give it a good go – it’s something I want to do well in.”

On the draw with Sligo, Murray added: “In the first half we had waves of attacks and some of the play was – I’m sure the fans would agree – very enjoyable to watch.

“It was always just that final pass that got away from us. But we will take the positives from it. We’re not going to get disheartened by it.

“We’ll go into the next game and want to win, and after that we’ll see what happens. Hopefully, we can gain some confidence next weekend and get three points.”