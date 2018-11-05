Double winners Dundalk FC to kick-off 2019 Airtricity League campaign in early February

Dundalk FC will begin their double defence with the President's Cup clash against Cork City on Saturday/Sunday, February 9/10.

The Lilywhites will begin their defence of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title on the following weekend.

Another key date for the calendar is the EA Sports Cup final, which will be played on Saturday, September 14.

The mid-season break will take place from Saturday, June 15, through to Thursday, June 27.

The official fixture list for the 2019 season will be released on Wednesday, December 19.