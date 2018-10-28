Redeemer hit Woodview for six to put themselves on verge of Division Two title

NEFL Division Two

Redeemer Celtic 6-0 Woodview Celtic

Redeemer Celtic ensured themselves of a title play-off at the very least with a 6-0 thumping of Woodview Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, Woodview’s interest in promotion from Division Two has come to an end, with only Bay FC and Johnstown able to level with Redeemer at the summit.

It was a disastrous day for Woodview who played for over an hour with nine men following the dismissals of Conor Macken and Dean Hoey (straight red).

But Redeemer were impressive, using the vast open spaces to their advantage as two goals from Woicheck Gladysz, either side of strike partner Kevin McCormack’s first, saw them take a 3-0 lead to the interval.

McCormack made it 4-0 shortly after half-time before substitute Mark Lee and Paul Gartland extended their winning tally.

Redeemer must now wait until the others finish their campaign to see if they will be crowned champions or face a ‘do-or-die’ showdown.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Andy McDermott, Paul Gartland, Niall Kelly, Stephen Smith; Martin Murphy, Dean McConnell, Ronan Mulholland, Liam McStravick; Woicheck Gladysz, Kevin McCormack

Subs: Jamie O’Hare, Mark Lee, Conor Brennan

Woodview Celtic: Daniel Mulligan; John Duffy, Dean Hoey, Dennis Cholach, Stephen Begley; Deane Browne, Conor Macken, Dylan Thornton, Kyle Carroll, Robert Mackin; Sheriff Ayoade

Subs: Niall Mackin, Robbie Curran, Brendan McGuinness