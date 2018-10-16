Blackrock native Dunne and Dundalk FC's McGrath play for Irish U21s in Euro qualifier loss

Blackrock man Jimmy Dunne and Jamie McGrath of Dundalk FC featured for the Irish U21s in tonight's 2-0 defeat by Germany in Heidenheim.

For Dunne, it was a first competitive appearance for the Boys in Green, having previously got just 18 minutes in March's friendly with Iceland. The Burnley man, who is in enjoying a productive loan spell with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, was introduced on 65 minutes.

Meanwhile, McGrath earned his second cap having previously played against the Germans in Tallaght. The Athboy man got the full 90 minutes as Ireland fell to two goals in eight first half minutes.

The result means Ireland finish third in the group on 14 points.