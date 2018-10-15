Bellurgan hit Johnstown for five in Tully Cup

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup round three

Bellurgan United 5-0 Johnstown

Bellurgan United will meet Square United in the fourth round of the Tully Cup after Jason McConville’s men easily saw off Division Two title chasers Johnstown on Sunday morning.

A dominant display produced five different goalscorers as last year’s finalists maintained their quest at reaching a fourth final in five seasons.

Tadhg O’Connor put Bellurgan in front early on, turning home a deep cross from the marauding Simon O’Shaughnessy.

It remained 1-0 at the break, though Ciarán Sheelan doubled the winners’ advantage not long after.

The Bellurgan striker was later fouled in the penalty area and Alan Connor stepped up to find the net from 12 yards.

Dermot Treanor got a rare first-team goal to bridge the gap even further before Seán Maguire capped a five-star display with United’s fifth score.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Simon O’Shaughnessy, Mark Murphy, Owen Traynor, Alan Connor; Dermot Treanor, Stephen Finnegan, Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor; Ciarán Sheelan, Saheed Ogunforuwa

Subs: Seán Maguire, Joe Connor, Cian McDonald, Patrick Lynch, Chris Lawson