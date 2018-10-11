CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW | Louth handed potential Leinster quarter-final against All-Ireland champions

Louth are in line to face All-Ireland champions Dublin in the quarter-final of next year’s Leinster SFC, should they get over Wexford in round one.

The Reds, now under the management of Wayne Kierans, were drawn first out in tonight’s draw, which was screened live on RTÉ.

They last faced the Yellowbellies at the quarter-final stage in 2007, when Eamonn McEneaney’s charges fell to defeat at Croke Park.

Should they get over the opening hurdle, the Dubs, who Louth last faced in 2012, will provide formidable quarter-final opposition.

Wicklow, Kildare or Longford await in a potential semi-final meeting.