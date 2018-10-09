New Louth manager Wayne Kierans wants the Reds 'to be relevant' on the inter-county scene

New Louth manager Wayne Kierans wants his side to be more “relevant” on the inter-county scene following his appointment last Thursday.

The O’Connell’s clubman was ratified as Pete McGrath’s successor at a special County Board meeting held at Darver. He will serve a two-year term with the potential for a third upon review.

“I want Louth to be more relevant in terms of a provincial nature,” Kierans told The Democrat.

“We don’t have a great national profile in this county because our success has been so sparse.

“We want to be able to compete and we’re not going to say that we’re going to win Leinster titles or All-Irelands, of course, but we want to be very relevant in terms of our provincial status and make sure that we’re ultra-competitive against every team we come up against.”

Dreadnots’ Liam Kelleher, who served under Kierans with both the Louth minors and U20s, will join as a selector, alongside Down native Cathal Murray. There is room for a third selector if desired.

Graham Byrne, formerly of Dundalk FC, will continue to serve as the team’s fitness coach.