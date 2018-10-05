INTERVIEW | New Louth manager Wayne Kierans: 'Your county doesn't come calling too often... you have to grab it'

Wayne Kierans feels he has taken the Louth senior manager’s job at the right time.

The O'Connell's clubman assumes the county’s leading post having coached the Louth minors to their first Leinster minor final in 46 years in 2017, in the second of his two seasons in charge before taking over the U20 team this year.

“I feel it’s the right time for me and as though I’ve been preparing for it this past three years,” he told The Democrat.

“Being involved last year, while it was a very difficult campaign, it is going to prove an invaluable experience for me in the long-term.

“I think it’s the right time for me to take the job and stamp my authority over what I want to do with the team. I’m pretty excited and can’t wait to get started.”

Kierans has already a fair idea of the players he wants in his panel. However, he admits that it will be open-ended to some degree, with all players being assessed through a series of training sessions as opposed to trial matches. The new manager and selectors Liam Kelleher and Cathal Murray will help him in this sense.

The decision to take the job is a big one for the 'Bellingham man who works in Dublin and has a young family. But support from home has been unwavering and allows him to press ahead with the biggest role in his relatively short managerial career.

“I’m lucky that I’ve great support at home with herself. She’s very supportive of what I want to do and understands that I’m pretty obsessed with the game.

“Your county doesn’t come calling that often so when you get an opportunity you have to grab it with both hands,” Kierans added.

SEE NEXT WEEK'S DUNDALK DEMOCRAT FOR MORE FROM THE NEW LOUTH MANAGER