Linfield reward Dundalk man O'Connor with a new deal

NIFL title chasers Linfield have rewarded striker Michael O'Connor with a one-year extension to his current deal, which runs to the end of the season.

The Dundalk native has been a key-man for the Windsor Park club this year and scored the only goal in Monday night's battle of Belfast's 'big two', against Glentoran at the Oval, a match which was live on Sky Sports.

O'Connor moved north from Shamrock Rovers during the summer, after spending the first half of the year with Finn Harps in the First Division, on-loan from Rovers.

“I’m delighted that we’ve reached agreement with young Michael O’Connor for him to sign a one-year extension to his existing contract," manager David Healy said.

"He’s loved every minute of being at Linfield and he’s proving to be a very good player.

"He’s young and enthusiastic and he’s still got a lot of improvement in him but he’s got enormous potential.

"He’s strong and with an eye for goal and I know this news will go down very well with our supporters who’ve taken to him already and who’ve been hugely impressed with his attitude and performances to date.

"I’m delighted that he’s shown his commitment to this club by readily extending his contract for at least another year.”