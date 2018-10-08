Dundalk man scores the winner as Linfield edge battle of Belfast's big two against Glentoran

Dundalk's Michael O'Connor scored the only goal as Linfield edged Belfast rivals Glentoran in tonight's clash of the 'big two'.

The former Lilywhite rifled past Glens' 'keeper Elliott Morris on 15 minutes to move David Healy's men into second place behind Glenavon.

15 mins: GOAL! 0-1! Joel Cooper dances through the Glens defence before feeding Michael O’Connor who drilled a low right footed shot from 20 yards beyond the helpless Elliott Morris. — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) October 8, 2018

It continues the striker's good start to the season following his move from Shamrock Rovers.

His goal capped a fantastic weekend for his household with elder brother Ciarán having bagged a brace in Warrenpoint Town's 2-0 victory away to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

On-loan Dundalk FC forward Sam Byrne made a second half appearance for Glentoran in front of the Sky Sports cameras.