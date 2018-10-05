Republic of Ireland U21 call-up for Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne and Dundalk FC's Jamie McGrath

Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne has been re-called to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for their upcoming European qualifiers.

The 20-year-old defender has been enjoying a productive loan spell with Scottish Premiership league leaders Hearts, on-loan from Burnley, and scored his first goal in a recent win over St. Johnstone.

Dunne was omitted from the last panel which drew with Kosovo and lost heavily against Germany.

Ireland go into the two away games level on points with second-placed Norway, as they look to qualify for the finals tournament for the first time.

Noel King's side travel to Akko in Israel for the match on Thursday, October 11, before heading to Heidenheim to face group-leaders Germany on Tuesday, October 16.

Dundalk FC's Jamie McGrath has also been named in the squad having debuted against Germany. His inclusion means that he will miss the Lilywhites' match with Waterford next Friday night.