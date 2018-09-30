Bay advance in Tully Cup after spot-kicks victory away to Park Celtic

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup round two

Park Celtic Summerhill 2-2 Bay FC

Bay win 4-2 on penalties

Bay FC advanced to round three of the Tully Cup on Sunday after defeating Park Celtic Summerhill, 4-2, on penalties.



It was an unlikely win considering the home side led 2-1 deep into injury-time. But Bay’s fighting spirit shone through as Shaun O’Connor equalised in the 97th minute, sending the match into extra-time and subsequently spot-kicks.



Despite starting the match the brighter, with Anto McLaughlin stinging the palms of the Park Celtic ‘keeper, Bay fell behind.



Damien Bellew’s side didn’t panic, though, levelling through O’Connor, before a defensive mistake gifted the hosts with a one-on-one on Kevin Mullen, and they didn’t miss, earning a 2-1 half-time lead.



The second half ebbed and flowed, though Bay finished strongly with O’Connor saving their Tully Cup dreams in the dying embers, as Paddy Connor’s cross was converted with aplomb.



Bay pushed for a winner over the extra periods, to no avail, before finally booking their place in the next round.



Alfonso Crespo, Pairic Browne, Joe Woods and Stephen McGuinness all scored penalties for Bay, while Mullen excelled in saving two of the home team’s efforts.



Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Pairic Browne, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Johnny Winters, Paddy Connor, Kevin Scollon; Mario Kolak



Subs: Joe Woods, Alfonso Crespo Alan McCartney