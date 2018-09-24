Brave Bay go down fighting in their Leinster Junior Shield match in Carlow

Leinster Junior Shield

Vale Wanderers 4-2 Bay FC

Despite taking the lead through Gavin Donnelly, Bay FC exited the Leinster Junior Shield in Carlow on Sunday.

Kevin Scollon’s cross from the right provided the front man with the ammunition to fire low to the net.

However, two goals before the break, the first from a penalty, ensured the home side took a 2-1 to half-time.

Johnny Winters and Brian McCloskey went close to levelling for Bay early in the second half, only for Vale to add to their lead against the run of play.

Bay pulled a goal back from the spot when, after Brian McCloskey had been fouled, Donnelly shot home from 12 yards.

But the Carlovians added a fourth to finish the game, albeit the scorer looked to have been offside when picking up possession.

oth sides finished with 10 men, Danann Killeen receiving a red for Bay.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Johnny Winters, Stephen McGuinness; Kevin Scollon, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Danann Killeen; Gavin Donnelly, Mario Kolak