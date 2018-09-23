Geraldines ladies impress against Blues to reach Louth SFC final

Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC semi-final

Geraldines 3-14 Newtown Blues 0-6

Geraldines moved into the Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC final after a storming display against Newtown Blues in Tallanstown on Sunday morning.

Leading 1-7 to three points at the break, the Gers held off a mini Blues revival, which saw them reduce the deficit to five, in shooting 2-7 to the Drogheda women’s sole point over the remainder of the second half.

Louth players Rebecca Carr and Bonnie Fleming top-scored for the winners, who will meet Cooley Kickhams in the decider, scoring 1-3 and five points respectively, with all of Carr’s efforts coming after the break.

The Haggardstown side got off to a great start when full-forward Ciara O’Connor found the net inside a minute. Fleming and Blues’ Laura Collins traded a brace apiece before Gers took off approaching half-time. Lorna Moriarty (2), Fionnuala Cafferty, Fleming and Helen Ryan registered with Blues’ only response coming via a Collins point.

Gers led 1-7 to three at the turnaround and remained in control until the close, despite Niamh McAlister and the prolific Collins pointing at the beginning of the second half.

Geraldines: Caoimhe Byrne; Éilís Hand, Lisa McCabe, Irene Hoey; Andrea Lennon, Gemma McCrave, Megan Scully; Helen Ryan (0-2), Áine Lynch; Bonnie Fleming (0-5), Fionnuala Cafferty (1-2), Rebecca Carr (1-3); Lorna Moriarty (0-2), Ciara O’Connor (1-0), Victoria Prendergast

Subs: Lauren McFaul for Moriarty, Amy Dalton for McCabe, Sandra Neary for Prendergast, Meabh O’Hagan for Lynch, Nina Slowey for Ryan

Newtown Blues: Sarah Dyas; Aisling Foley, Lisa Finglas, Soso Tshunungwa; Laura O’Shaughnessy, Cliona Smith, Emma MacDonald; Rebecca McAllister, Hannah O’Neill; Laura Downey, Orlaith Nugent, Róisín Crowe; Niamh McAllister (0-1), Ciara Nugent, Laura Collins (0-5, one free)

Referee: Fintan Levins (Hunterstown Rovers)