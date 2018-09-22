Ardee Celtic left ruing slow start in defeat to champions Newfoundwell

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 1-3 Newfoundwell

Despite an improved second half display, Ardee Celtic fell to defeat at Townparks on Friday night as NEFL Premier Division holders Newfoundwell picked up their third win of the season.

Two early concessions, the opener coming inside a minute of play and a second from the penalty spot, had John Flanagan’s team on the back foot. However, Darryn Gaynor got the Deesiders back into the game on 20 minutes when finishing the ball to the net after Bryan O’Connor’s effort had been blocked.

But just eight minutes later, that strike was cancelled out as the ‘Well restored their two-goal cushion.

The hosts closed the opening period well, with Lorcan Myles and Ross Gaynor going close, while, after the break, the latter, Tristan Knowles and Gareth Kane each let efforts go with no reward. Louth GAA player Ryan Burns hit the ‘bar in injury-time to add to Ardee’s frustration.

Ardee Celtic: Stuart Reynolds; Aaron Roche, Ryan Ward, Niall Sharkey, Lorcan Myles; Shawni Dowdall, Stuart Osborne, Lorcan Malone, Ryan Burns; Darryn Gaynor, Bryan O’Connor

Subs: Ken Thornton, Hugh Murphy, Tristan Knowles, Ross Gaynor, Gareth Kane