King Kenny salutes Dundalk FC's travelling contingent and the match-winner in Cork, Chris Shields, as title nears Oriel Park

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny praised the club’s travelling support after watching his side take a huge step towards claiming a 13th Premier Division crown.

Chris Shields’ third goal of the season proved enough to secure a first victory on Leeside for three-and-a-half years as the Lilywhites extended their league lead to nine points over champions Cork City.

And victory over Derry City on Tuesday night would leave the champions-elect 12 points ahead with just four games to play. Their goal difference is also superior to the tune of +24, which effectively adds to a point to their lead.

Kenny said: “Our away support this year has been terrific and they travel huge distances, there are a lot of families who travel all over the country.

“They understand that Dundak is not a city, it’s a town. Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Derry all have city status so for us to be winning or competing in leagues gives us a sense of pride in the town and an identity and raises morale.

“We understand that this is a great period in our history. There have been mediocre periods, but this is a great period in the club’s history where the team are representing the town.”

Kenny also reserved special praise for the match-winner, Shields, and accepts his team are now oh so close to a fourth championship win in five seasons.

“He hadn’t scored in three years but now he’s got three big goals this season.

“He’s been fully fit and his tackling and interceptions, he gets to things that he’s no right to get to and the timing of his tackling, interceptions and energy, he’s absolutely lightning over the ground and his passing, and choice of passing, has come on leaps and bounds.

“It’s a big win for us, a significant win. To come down and win puts us in a great position.”