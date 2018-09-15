Dundalk RFC suffer defeat to Gorey RFC in their Leinster League Division 1A opener

Leinster League Division 1A

Dundalk RFC 6-13 Gorey RFC

An intercept try in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s Leinster League Division 1A opener at Mill Road saw Gorey RFC return to Wexford with the spoils.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Dundalk RFC, despite the accumulation of a losing bonus point, as having dominated large parts of the second half, they were unable to find a way to get back on level terms.

Mike Walls’ side trailed 6-3 at the end of a competitive first half, but were left with it all to do after Gorey cut out a play as Dundalk attacked down the right flank and finished the move 80m downfield.

There were positives in that young scrum-half Jack Hughes made his league debut, while new additions Ben Mortimer, Sam Weber, German Javier Herrera Luhrs and Conor Hennessy were handed their competitive bows.

Patrick Reilly and Fearghal Malone, more known for their GAA careers, also featured. However, having started with defeat, Saturday’s visit to Ross Road, where Enniscorthy await, is surely a must-win ahead of Wicklow’s visit in a fortnight’s time.

Daragh Conroy amassed all of the home side’s total, kicking a three-pointer in either half.

Having conceded the game’s only try, Dundalk poured forward, using their powerful and functioning set-piece to bully Gorey into their own territory. Conroy’s second register brought the affair back to a one-score game, before Dundalk threw the kitchen sink at Gorey’s line. They were held-up twice, including as full-time approached when replacement Niall Smullen looked to have grounded the ball. Though the match official thought otherwise and that proved to be a major call as the visitors prevailed.

Dundalk RFC: Robert Farrell, Seán Arrowsmith, John Smith; Enda Murphy, Ben Mortimer; James McConnon, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Jack Hughes, Mike Walls; Sam Weber, German Javier Herrera Luhrs; Daragh Conroy, Patrick Reilly, Conor Hennessey

Replacements: Derek Williams for Hennessey, Fearghal Malone for Herman, Niall Smullen for Murphy, Conor Williams for Smith



The seconds opened their campaign with a 10-5 win over Gorey on Saturday afternoon. Ray McCabe was very influential for them on the day.