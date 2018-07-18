"We’re forging our own identity and we don’t feel inferior to anyone" - Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny has said that his team will carry the fight to Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park tomorrow night.

The Lilywhites host the Estonians in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier seeking to book a place in round two, and hold a 1-0 lead from last week’s first leg.

They approach the encounter as the only Irish side to have won a Euro match so far this year, with both Cork City (twice), Shamrock Rovers and Derry City having suffered defeats in their respective opening ties.

Kenny said: “Whatever other clubs do is irrelevant to us. We’re forging our own identity and we don’t feel inferior to anyone and we never will.

“We’ll never go on the pitch and surrender possession and be inferior to anyone, but, at the same time, we never underestimate anyone. We understand that we’re not at the level to underestimate any team in Europe such is the rise in standards throughout Europe. You have to earn the right to win any game.”

“European nights can be special," he added.

"We want to create special nights here and create new history. We have the determination to do that, but it’s very much one step at a time and we can’t look beyond tomorrow night.

“We’re going to have to really fight hard to get through.”

Kenny has ruled winger John Mountney out of the clash with a thigh strain; he joins Stephens Folan and O’Donnell on the treatment table.

Dundalk enter the sold-out clash looking to win both legs of a continental tie for just the second time, while the club has yet to keep clean sheets across the 180 minutes of two-legged affairs.

“It shows you how difficult it is to do that. It shows you how difficult it is to win back-to-back European games. That’s a huge motivation for us, to try and win the two legs and to try and get through.

“It’s a great honour to be Ireland’s representatives and we want to prolong that. We take that seriously, we have great determination to do ourselves justice in that regard and we look forward to the game.”

Kick-off tomorrow night is 7:45pm.