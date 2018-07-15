President Higgins congratulates Dundalk sprinters Jumbo-Gula and Akpe-Moses after World silver medal win

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has personally congratulated the Irish U20 4x100m relay team following their silver medal-winning run at yesterday's World Championships in Finland.

Dundalk's Gina Akpe-Moses, of Blackrock AC, and Patience Jumbo-Gula, who is a member of St. Gerard's AC, teamed up with Molly Scott and Ciara Neville to deliver second place in a national record time of 43.90. They finished narrowly behind Germany and a place in front of the Great Britain team.

Using his Twitter page, Uachtaran Higgins said: “My congratulations to Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula on winning silver in the U20 World Championships today. Their hard work and remarkable achievement is a cause for celebration for all those who support Irish athletics and Irish sport.”

Akpe-Moses, who won last year's U20 European 100m title, finished eighth in the 100m on Thursday, while Jumbo-Gula recently delivered a championship-record performance in the same event at this year's U18 Europeans