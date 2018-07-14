Dundalk sprinters Akpe-Moses and Jumbo-Gula help Ireland to relay silver at World U20 Championships

Dundalk's Gina Akpe-Moses and Patience Jumbo-Gula have helped Ireland to silver in the 4 x 100m relay final at the World U20 Championships in Finland this afternoon.

Alongside, Molly Scott and Ciara Neville, the duo blitzed their way to second place, just behind winners Germany, in a time of 43.90 - setting a new national U20 record in the process.

Silver!!!! Second in the world for the 4x1 relay team #iaafworlds July 14, 2018

Yesterday, the quartet combined to win their heat in the second-fastest qualifying time.

Akpe-Moses made waves 12 months ago when she claimed gold in the 100m at the European U20 Championships, while Jumbo-Gula almost followed her lead last week having finished just outside the medals at the U18 version in Hungary.

Blackrock AC's Akpe-Moses came eighth in the 100m final on Thursday.