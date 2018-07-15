Murtagh goals as Nicks mug Seans at the death of junior affair in Drogheda

Anglo Printers JFC group four

Sean McDermott's 1-7 St. Nicholas 1-7

Paddy Murtagh’s goal three minutes into injury time earned St. Nicholas' an unlikely point in Drogheda against 14-man Sean McDermott's.

The Mountrush men had done well to come from behind to lead as the game neared its end, especially given they played with a man down for 45 minutes after Patrick Osbourne’s straight red card in the first half.

Kevin Walsh kept the Nicks in touch throughout, but after Kevin McMahon scored 1-2 in the last 10 minutes, that seemingly put the Seans on course for the victory.

However, substitute Murtagh helped a high ball into the square past goalkeeper Steven Carrie to level.

Sean McDermott's: Steven Carrie; Kevin McGahon, Seán McMahon, Emmett Duffy; Daniel Commins (0-1), Peter Osbourne, Ian Corbally; Declan Carroll, Patrick Osbourne; Cormac Walsh (0-1), Lorcan Myles (0-1), David O’Neill; David McArdle, Tony Kelly (0-1), Kevin McMahon (1-3)

Subs: BJ Matthews for O’Neill, Aaron Myles for Walsh, Darren McEneaney for Declan Carroll, Alan O’Neill for McGahon

St. Nicholas: Jason Boyle; Kieran Floyd, Darren Thornton, Andrew Starrs; Alex Finnegan, Johnny Carter, Ciarán O’Brien; Kevin Walsh (0-4), Declan Heeney; Philip Kirwan, Jason Maguire, Vinny O’Hare (0-1); Roy Kierans (0-1), John Heeney, Keith McCloskey

Subs: Richie Campbell for Vinny O’Hare (black card), Paddy Murtagh (1-0) for Carter, Eddie Carr for John Heeney, Alan Gregory for Thornton

Referee: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets)