Striker Byrne signs 18-month contract with Dundalk FC

Striker Sam Byrne has signed an 18-month contract with Dundalk FC following his loan spell.

The Dubliner joins from Everton, where his deal had expired, and becomes the club's third permanent of the summer transfer window.

It follows today's earlier announcement that Marco Tagbajumi has departed the Lilywhites.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com, Byrne said that he was “really happy” to get the deal done.

“I’m very happy to stay and now I just want to get my head down and keep working hard. The plan is to get myself a few more minutes on the pitch but obviously, the team are doing really well at the moment so my aim is to keep working as hard as I can and help the team as much as possible.”

Byrne spent a couple of years at Manchester United earlier in his career.