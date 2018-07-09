Dundalk FC

Marco Tagbajumi announces his departure from Dundalk FC

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Marco Tagbajumi in action for Dundalk FC. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Striker Marco Tagbajumi has announced his departure from Dundalk FC, via his Twitter page, this morning.

The 30-year-old signed with Stephen Kenny's charges from Strømsgodset in Norway at the start of the season, but played second fiddle to the prolific Patrick Hoban.

He scored three times in 20 appearances, including the second goal in the 2-0 win over Waterford FC in May. He never made a league start, despite coming off the bench 16 times.