Marco Tagbajumi announces his departure from Dundalk FC

Striker Marco Tagbajumi has announced his departure from Dundalk FC, via his Twitter page, this morning.

Im sad to say that my time here at Dundalk Fc is up. I would like to thank the management,players,staff and supporters for welcoming me and taking such good care of me. I wish you many more years of Sucsess, On that not I’m signing off with one last#DUDUDUMARCOTAGBAJUMI — Marco Tagbajumi (@PoloDaDon1) July 9, 2018

The 30-year-old signed with Stephen Kenny's charges from Strømsgodset in Norway at the start of the season, but played second fiddle to the prolific Patrick Hoban.

He scored three times in 20 appearances, including the second goal in the 2-0 win over Waterford FC in May. He never made a league start, despite coming off the bench 16 times.