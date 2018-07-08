Blues and Jocks could be a blockbuster to finish SFC opening round

Anchor Tours SFC group two: Newtown Blues vs Naomh Máirtín

Venue: Dunleer - Sunday, July 8 - 7:30pm

Referee: Desmond McDonald (St. Nicholas)

Preview: On paper, the game of the weekend is last up. A meeting of the Joe Ward and Cardinal O’Donnell Cup holders is likely to go the way of the former, Blues.

The Newfoundwell men’s first league defeat came at Mattock Rangers recently and that could prove to be a blessing; they’ll be fully focused of avoiding that fate again.

Naomh Máirtín are back in the Division One title reckoning and can push Blues all the way here, if just falling short. They will look to the likes of Sam Mulroy and the evergreen JP Rooney to lead their cause.

Verdict: Blues, just