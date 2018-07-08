Dreadnots can back up league placing with win over Ardee, St. Mary's in SFC opener

Anchor Tours SFC group one: Dreadnots vs Ardee, St. Mary's

Venue: Dunleer - Sunday, July 8 - 6pm

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

Preview: This Dunleer opener is guaranteed to be physical, as the clubs’ general meetings always seem to be.

Dreadnots are probably the most experienced team in the grade, having had very little turnover from their final squads of 2012 and 2014. Páraic Smith, Pádraig Rath and co. will certainly be looking to take that final step this time around.

St. Mary’s have invested in youth this year and with that has come a lack of consistency. They claimed the Paddy Sheelan Cup recently, but that came at a cost with young forward Ciarán Keenan having sustained a nasty injury.

Darren Clarke, Ronan Carroll and Mark Fay will provide a stern scoring threat, but Seán Barry's team enter as underdogs and Dreadnots may be too strong.

Verdict: Dreadnots