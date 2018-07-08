Cooley can begin quest for senior return with win over Glen Emmets in Dowdallshill

CTI Business Solutions IFC group three: Cooley Kickhams vs Glen Emmets

Venue: Dowdallshill - Sunday, July 8 - 2:30pm

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride's)

Preview: Cooley return to the scene of last year’s relegation for the first time on Sunday, where they look set to get their Intermediate Championship campaign off to a desirable start.

Emmets forward Conor Grimes is expected to miss the clash through injury, and his absence will be sorely felt in the Tullyallen side's camp. Although, considering they claimed the Junior Championship title last year without him, they'll know, once the likes of James Butler, find their groove, they remain in with a chance.

However, either way, Cooley should win comfortably with the likes of Fearghal Malone, Michael Rafferty, Brian White and Ciarán Sheelan getting in on the scoring act.

Verdict: Cooley