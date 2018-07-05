Former Glenmuir youngster pens deal with Premier League Crystal Palace

Former Glenmuir United and Dundalk Schoolboys League prodigy Jesse Nwabueze has signed a youth contract with English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Nwabueze, who starred for the Schoolboys League team in last year's Kennedy Cup, becomes the second local player to be snapped up by a cross-water outfit in recent days, following Kian Leavy's signing by Reading.

The 14-year-old attacker has penned a two-year deal with the Eagles, despite having impressed on trial with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

He is believed to have been recommended to Palace by one of their English-based talent spotters, Frederick Ajayi, who had extensively scouted him.