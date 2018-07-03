Louth hurlers on the lookout for new manager as O'Brien departs

Louth hurlers are on the lookout for a new manager after Philip O'Brien notified the County Board of his intention not to seek a third season at the helm.

The Meath-native took over the Wee County, alongside Ken McKenna, ahead of the 2017 campaign before taking sole charge this season.

While his first season was marred by player unavailability and a winless record, 2018 was much more positive - the Reds reached the Allianz National Hurling League Division 3A final after a four-match unbeaten run.

Warwickshire proved too strong in the decider, as they did in the opening round of the Nicky Rackard Cup, while a defeat to Longford and a draw with Monaghan followed as O'Brien's charges exited at the group stages. This, in the absence of the Arthur brothers, Niall and Gerry, who were deemed ineligible to represent the county in the championship. It was an issue which O'Brien, who previously led Meath to an All-Ireland U21 title, was outspoken on.

Doubts also remain over the future of the county's senior football boss, Pete McGrath.