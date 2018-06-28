Dundalk boss Kenny on Cork - 'We have been winning convincingly; they’ve been just about getting the job done'

Dundalk FC host Cork City in a top-of-the-table clash on Friday night looking to complete a ninth successive league victory for the first time under manager Stephen Kenny.

The Lilywhites approach the match at Oriel Park in a prolific streak, having scored 20 goals in their last five outings, most recently putting four past Derry City a fortnight ago.

And following the mid-season break, where Kenny and his charges spent four days preparing in Spain, they welcome the champions, themselves on a seven-match winning streak.

“We have been winning convincingly; they’ve been just about getting the job done,” Kenny told The Dundalk Democrat on Monday.

“They’re tough opponents, but from our point of view we’re playing really well and we’re just focusing on ourselves.”

The scorer of the first goal in seven of the teams’ last eight Airtricity League meetings have prevailed, with last September’s 1-1 draw at Turner’s Cross the exception. Both meetings this season have produced home wins by a solitary-goal margin.

In April, Gearóid Morrissey struck the winner for the Rebels on Leeside, despite Dundalk dominating the affair for lengthy spells. However, Kenny feels the improved weather conditions could encourage a more offensive encounter.

“The weather is better now and that can tend to lead to more open games.

“We’re very focused and I’m delighted with the way the team is evolving. There’s a lot of competition and we need to take that into the game on Friday.

“We can approach the game with real confidence I feel.”

Kenny expects to have all but John Mountney and Stephen O'Donnell available for tomorrow's clash.

The match is live on RTÉ Two, with kick-off at 7:35pm.