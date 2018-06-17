Dundalk Summer League

REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Dundalk Summer League

Robbie Rafferty

Reporter:

Robbie Rafferty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Quay Celtic's Ian Devine. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk Summer League

Team of the Week

Kevin Mullen (Quay Celtic)

Martin Kearney (Cox's FC)

Ger Collins (Fane FC)

Gavin Toner (Quay Celtic)

Barry Cumiskey (Fane FC)

Paddy Connor, (Quay Celtic)

Vinny Smith (Quay Celtic)

Aidan Murphy (Donacarney Celtic)

Ian Devine (Quay Celtic)

Seán Bailey (Fane FC)

Brendan Rogers (Rampart Celtic)