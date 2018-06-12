Soccer
WATCH | Dundalk FC midfielder Georgie Poynton scores a screamer for Irish Universities & Colleges team
Fellow Lilywhites Carlton Ubaezuono and Jack O'Keeffe feature too
Dundalk FC's George Poynton. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk FC's Georgie Poynton scored a stunning free-kick in this afternoon's victory for the Irish Colleges and Universities team over France at City Calling Stadium, Longford.
The versatile 20-year-old struck the opening goal for the Boys in Green in a 2-1 win, with Bray Wanderers' Darragh Gibbons also on target for Ireland.
️WATCH | @DundalkFC & @DkITSportsSocs @georgie112233 puts #IRLCU 1-0 up with a free-kick from 30 yards!@DundalkSport @FAIreland @ExtratimeNews pic.twitter.com/AyOStfH1oE— Third Level Football (@thirdlevelfootb) June 12, 2018
Club-mates Carlton Ubaezuono and Jack O'Keeffe were introduced as second half substitutes.
