WATCH | Dundalk FC midfielder Georgie Poynton scores a screamer for Irish Universities & Colleges team

Dundalk FC's Georgie Poynton scored a stunning free-kick in this afternoon's victory for the Irish Colleges and Universities team over France at City Calling Stadium, Longford.

The versatile 20-year-old struck the opening goal for the Boys in Green in a 2-1 win, with Bray Wanderers' Darragh Gibbons also on target for Ireland.

Club-mates Carlton Ubaezuono and Jack O'Keeffe were introduced as second half substitutes.