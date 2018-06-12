Soccer

WATCH | Dundalk FC midfielder Georgie Poynton scores a screamer for Irish Universities & Colleges team

Fellow Lilywhites Carlton Ubaezuono and Jack O'Keeffe feature too

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH | Dundalk FC midfielder Georgie Poynton scores a screamer for Irish Universities & Colleges team

Dundalk FC's George Poynton. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC's Georgie Poynton scored a stunning free-kick in this afternoon's victory for the Irish Colleges and Universities team over France at City Calling Stadium, Longford.

The versatile 20-year-old struck the opening goal for the Boys in Green in a 2-1 win, with Bray Wanderers' Darragh Gibbons also on target for Ireland.

 Club-mates Carlton Ubaezuono and Jack O'Keeffe were introduced as second half substitutes.