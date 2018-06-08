Dundalk Summer League
REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week
Quay Celtic's Vinny Smith. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Team of the Week
Kyle Murphy (Fane FC)
Gavin Toner (Quay Celtic)
Paul Gartland (Cox's)
Ger Collins (Fane FC)
Mikey Nulty (Quay Celtic)
Woicheck Gladysz (Cox's)
Caoimhín Leonard (Cox's)
Seán Hill (Muirhevnamor U19)
Ian Devine (Quay Celtic)
Seán Bailey (Fane FC)
Vinny Smith (Quay Celtic)
