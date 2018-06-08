REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Dundalk Summer League

Robbie Rafferty

Robbie Rafferty

Quay Celtic's Vinny Smith. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Team of the Week

Kyle Murphy (Fane FC)

Gavin Toner (Quay Celtic)

Paul Gartland (Cox's)

Ger Collins (Fane FC)

Mikey Nulty (Quay Celtic)

Woicheck Gladysz (Cox's)

Caoimhín Leonard (Cox's)

Seán Hill (Muirhevnamor U19)

Ian Devine (Quay Celtic)

Seán Bailey (Fane FC)

Vinny Smith (Quay Celtic)

