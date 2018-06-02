Dundalk Summer League

REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Dundalk Summer League

Robbie Rafferty

Reporter:

Robbie Rafferty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Rampart Celtic's Brendan Rogers in action against Eric O'Brien of Donacarney Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk Summer League

Team of the Week

Ciarán Murphy (Quay Celtic)

Ciarán Ryan (Donacarney)

Adrian Rafferty (Quay Celtic)

Aidan McGuinness (Rampart Celtic)

Micky Nulty (Quay Celtic)

Andrew Daley (Donacarney)

Barry Cumiskey (Fane FC)

Vinny Smith (Quay Celtic)

Brendan Rogers (Rampart Celtic)

Shane Byrne (Shamrocks U19)

 Azeeze Ogunforuwa (Glenmuir U19)