St. Peter's AC's Tom McGrane claims gold in Tullamore

The Leinster senior and masters track and field championships took place at the Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Sunday. St. Peter’s AC had only one athlete who made the trip to the midlands venue.

The ever-willing Tom McGrane was once again the club representative and he delivered the goods. In the over 55 category, Tom threw a season’s best of 9.66m in the shot putt which won him the gold medal.

Tom also competed in the Discus at senior level and managed to throw 21.22m to finish in eighth place.