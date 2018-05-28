Joes stop the rot with narrow win at home to Plunkett's

Division Two

St. Joseph's 1-14 Oliver Plunkett's 2-10

St. Joseph’s took a vital step away from the relegation zone when they held off a rally from Oliver Plunkett’s on Friday night.

The Joes started at a blistering pace, scoring 12 points in the first 16 minutes, in what was their best football of the season. In that first quarter, the Joes could do no wrong with seven different players, including Jack Mulligan (4), Conall Smyth (3),

Killian Staunton, Thomas Smyth, Peter Brennan, Óisín McGuinness and Conor Neary, getting on the scoresheet.

McGuinness added a goal for the Joes after the break, but Plunkett’s fought back to within a point when Trevor Walsh found the net in injury-time.

Plunkett's had a late chance to level, but Luke Haggins saw his 40m free drift wide.

St. Joseph’s: Shane Barron; David Kieran, Shane McQuillan (0-1), Philip Brennan; Conor Neary (0-1), Gerard Hoey, Craig Doherty; Killian Staunton (0-1), Thomas Smyth (0-1); Jack Mulligan (0-4), Dáire Smyth (0-1), Peter Brennan (0-1); Óisín McGuinness (1-1), Conall Smyth (0-3), Alan Lynch

Subs: Aidan Kieran, Alan McKenna, Jack McNamee, Seamus Quigley, Stefan Potts

Oliver Plunkett’s: Luke Haggins (0-3); Gary Keogh, Frank Daly, Barry Reynolds; Cillian Matthews, Davy McTaggert, Ben McKenna; Robbie Brodigan, Dean Carolan; Rory Taaffe (1-1), Trevor Walsh (1-1), Cian Matthews (0-1); Adam Brodigan, Conor Early (0-1), Cian Brady (0-3)

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)