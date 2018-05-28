Dundalk Summer League

REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Soccer

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

REVEALED | Dundalk Summer League Team of the Week

Muirhevnamor's Seán Hill. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk Summer League 

Team of the Week

Pádraig Gorham (Woodview)

Gavin Toner (Quay Celtic)

Adrian Rafferty (Quay Celtic)

Jack Lawlor (Albion Rovers U19)

Mario Kolak (Quay Celtic)

Andy McDermott (Woodview)

Colm Bracken (Redeemer U19)

Seán Hill (Muirhevnamor U19)

Kevin McCormack (Redeemer U19)

Seán Bailey (Fane FC)

Brendan Rogers (Rampart Celtic)