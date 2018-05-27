Glory for former Dundalk FC star Towell as Rotherham win promotion at Wembley

Former Dundalk FC star Richie Towell sampled Wembley glory on Sunday when Rotherham United secured an immediate return to the Championship by beating Shrewsbury Town in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Two goals from Richard Wood, including a winner in the first half of extra-time, ensured a 2-1 victory for the Millers, and for Towell, who played the full 120 minutes.

The on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been an integral member of Paul Warne's side this season and set-up two goals in the Yorkshire men's semi-final first-leg with Scunthorpe United.

It's the second time in five years that Rotherham have gained promotion to the Championship via the play-off route.

Towell was a member of the Brighton squad which secured a place in the Premier League last season.