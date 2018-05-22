"Finally, it came" - Dundalk striker Marco Tagbajumi looking to build on his first league goal

"Finally, it came," said Dundalk FC striker Marco Tagbajumi after breaking his league duck against Waterford at Oriel Park last night.

The striker converted in the dying embers of the match against the Munster men as the Lilywhites put the seal on a 2-0 win which keeps them at the summit of the Premier Division table. It was his 16th appearance for the club in all competitions.

Having featured regularly this campaign off the bench, the Nigerian-Italian frontman replaced top-scorer Patrick Hoban with 20 minutes to go. Dundalk were under some pressure at that point, though after Michael Duffy raced clear and played into the forward's path, he made no mistake in rolling to the net.

DUH DUH DUH MARCO TAGBAJUMI DUH DUH DUH MARCO TAGBAJUMI I love the man @PoloDaDon1 @CaoimhinReilly — Dáire Reilly (@reilly_daire) May 21, 2018

"Duffy did a fantastic job. In my mind, I just decided to be there to give him an option and he decided to use me. The goal was all his hard work and I just did the finishing. I give a lot of the credit to Duffy, he placed it to me perfectly.

"I'm just happy that it went in and now I'll have more confidence to get my second and third."

Tagbajumi's only goal previous to last night arrived in the EA Sports Cup win at St. Patrick's Athletic, a match in which he enjoyed a rare start. Indeed, having gone without a goal in his 13 league appearances, the 29-year-old admitted to struggling mentally with his drought.

"Of course, I think no matter where you go the first goal is always the hardest to get. Once you get the first goal, the second and third will come easier. It's good for the confidence, it's good generally, so I'm happy to have (scored today).

"I have a target of at least trying to get 10 goals and, of course, I still believe in that target."

Dundalk host Bray Wanderers at home on Friday night.