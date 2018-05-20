Bay beaten in O'Neill Shield decider by Donacarney

O'Neill Shield final

Bay FC 1-3 Donacarney Celtic

Bay FC suffered defeat in the O'Neill Shield final in Navan on Saturday afternoon.

Deadlocked at half-time, Donacarney scored twice in the second half as Bay's challenge looked to be fading.

But Damien Bellew's side pulled one back through Alfonso Crespo to make a game of it in the closing stages.

However, Donacarney sealed the triumph in the closing stages with a third as the Dundalk side came up short at the end of an excellent campaign, where they secured promotion to Division Two for next season.

The winners had largely the better of the opening half with Bay 'keeper Kevin Mullen in top-form.

That narrative continued after the break, only with the Mid-Louth men being much more clinical.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Robbie Rafferty, Angelo Stanley, Mario Kolak, Brian McCloskey, Gavin Toner, Alfonso Crespo, Johnny Winters, Paddy Connor, Quadri Olowu, Mark Larkin

Subs: Marcel Ekwueme, Robbie Murphy, Aaron Kelly, Brendan Nash