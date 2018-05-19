Mulvenna's screamer helps Muirhevna Mor on their way to first Tully Cup decider

Tully Cup SF

Muirhevna Mor 3-1 Carrick Rovers

A superb Tiarnan Mulvenna goal after just three minutes helped send Muirhevna Mor into their first ever Tully Cup final at Glenmuir Park on Friday night.

The former Dundalk FC striker capitalised on a poor clearance by the Carrick Rovers 'keeper to score, first time from just inside his own half.

Neat play by Gary Clarke set-up the winners' second within minutes as Brendan Hughes turned the ball into the net.

However, Carrick pulled one back controversially before the break as the referee over-ruled his assistant, who was signalling for offside, to award the goal.

Prior to half-time, Hughes struck the post, while 'Mor 'keeper Michael Cooney produced a fine stop.

The match was wrapped-up with 20 minutes to go when Micky O'Kane rounded off a strong night's work by getting on the scoresheet.

Local rivals Bellurgan United now await Muirhevna Mor in the decider with their head-to-head record this season reading one win apiece.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Paul Mallon, Jimmy Cooney, Nathan Murphy; Gary Clarke, Colin Hoey, Philip Duffy, Brendan Hughes; Micky O'Kane, Tiarnan Mulvenna

Subs: Billy Smith, Seán Conlon, Adrian Rafferty, Craig Dixon, Niall Hearty