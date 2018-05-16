Former Dundalk FC hero Richie Towell helps Rotherham United to Wembley

Former Dundalk FC hero Richie Towell will play in the English League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Towell played the entire 90 minutes in tonight's second leg victory over Scunthorpe United at the New York Stadium to set-up a final meeting with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday week, May 26.

Goals from Richard Woods and Will Vaulks sealed progression for the Millers, while Towell went close with a first-half effort when the match scoreless.

On-loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, the 26-year-old has become a mainstay in the Rotherham team this season, assisting both of his side's goals in Saturday's first leg at Glanford Park.