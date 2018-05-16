Soccer
Former Dundalk FC hero Richie Towell helps Rotherham United to Wembley
Richie Towell in action for Rotherham United.
Former Dundalk FC hero Richie Towell will play in the English League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.
Towell played the entire 90 minutes in tonight's second leg victory over Scunthorpe United at the New York Stadium to set-up a final meeting with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday week, May 26.
Goals from Richard Woods and Will Vaulks sealed progression for the Millers, while Towell went close with a first-half effort when the match scoreless.
On-loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, the 26-year-old has become a mainstay in the Rotherham team this season, assisting both of his side's goals in Saturday's first leg at Glanford Park.
