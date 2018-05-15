Tonight could be moving night in Division One with scores to settle and intriguing clashes

As the county continues to come to terms with Sunday's Leinster Championship exit for the senior footballers, tonight sees another round of adult club league fixtures down for decision.

After tonight, all clubs will have passed halfway in their campaigns and have respective battles on their hands. Indeed, it could be moving night in Divisions One-Three.

Division One

Newtown Blues - the only side with an unblemished record in Division One - host Clan na Gael, who suffered their first loss of the campaign at home to Dreadnots on Friday night. Mark McCann's men sit fourth and a victory would virtually secure their top-flight status, even if a place in the top-four must now be their aim having accumulated seven-points to date.

Such has been the impressiveness of the Joe Ward holders that top-spot looks all but secured with second currently being held by Dreadnots, ahead of Mattock Rangers and Clans on score-difference. Wayne McKeever's men host inconsistent Ardee, St. Mary's in Clogherhead where a win over their fifth place visitors would put clear daylight between the Clogherhead men in the top-four and the rest.

Tied on five-points, St. Patrick's host Naomh Máirtín with both sides looking for the victory which could kickstart their seasons. Cardinal O'Donnell Cup holders, the Máirtíns are yet to catch fire as yet, while Gerry Cumiskey's Lordship outfit have drawn thrice in five matches.

A prelude to their championship encounter later in the summer, bottom-placed Geraldines visit Dundalk Gaels seeking their first win of the season, whereas Gaels are merely looking for some consistency having one once, lose twice and drawn on two occasions.

Also on the night, Mattock Rangers - beaten only once to date - host St. Bride's - who have won only once since returning to Division One. Sean O'Mahony's welcome Cooley Kickhams looking to end a run of three straight defeats and avenge last year's loss to Kickhams on the Point Road - a victory which all but maintained the peninsula side's top-flight status for a third successive year.

All matches throw in at 7:30pm

Division Two

O'Raghallaigh's vs Glen Emmets

Kilkerley Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra

O'Connell's vs St. Fechin's

Hunterstown Rovers vs St. Joseph's

Roche Emmets vs Glyde Rangers

St. Mochta's vs Oliver Plunkett's

Division Three

Sean McDermott's vs Wolfe Tones

Westerns vs Naomh Malachi

John Mitchel's vs Lannléire

Young Irelands vs Stabannon Parnells

St. Nicholas vs Dowdallshill

Na Piarsaigh vs St. Kevin's (8pm)