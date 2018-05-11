Louth name four debutants for Leinster Championship opener against Carlow

Louth manager Pete McGrath has named four championship debutants in his team for Sunday's Leinster opener against Carlow in Portlaoise.

Emmet Carolan of Newtown Blues and Geraldines' James Craven will debut at numbers three and four respectively, while, along the right-hand side of the forward line, Ciarán Downey of the Blues and Naomh Fionnbarra poacher William Woods have been given the nod.

Elsewhere, Andy McDonnell will captain the side from midfield, while Conor Grimes starts the match at full-forward with Declan Byrne stationed at no. 11. Ryan Burns, the scorer of 1-7 in the last championship meeting of the sides in 2016, is named at left-corner forward.

In all, 13 clubs are represented on the starting line-up with county champions, Newtown Blues, the only side with multiple inclusions.

Louth team to face Carlow on Sunday

1. Craig Lynch (Naomh Máirtín)

2. Darren Marks (Cooley Kickhams)

3. Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues)

4. James Craven (Geraldines)

5. Derek Maguire (Dundalk Young Irelands)

6. Bevan Duffy (St. Fechin's)

7. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots)

8. Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues) - team captain

9. Tommy Durnin (Westerns)

10. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)

11. Declan Byrne (St. Mochta's)

12. Gerard McSorley (Dundalk Gaels)

13. William Woods (Naomh Fionnbarra)

14. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)