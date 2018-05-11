Cooley man Kearney named in Leinster side for European Champions' Cup final

Cooley man Rob Kearney has been named in Leinster's starting XV for tomorrow's European Champions' Cup final against Racing 92 in Bilbao.

The full-back is looking for his fourth competition victory having been a central cog in the successes of 2009, '11 and '12.

A win against the French side would complete a dream season for many of Leo Cullen's charges, including Kearney, following Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam success in the Spring.

Lock Devin Toner, who also has links to this part of the country, is also set to start the feature in the Basque County.

Kick-off is 4:45pm Irish time.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa; Jonathan Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Rory O’Loughlin