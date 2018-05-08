Connolly fires a brace as Dundalk beat Bohs in the EA Sports Cup

EA Sports Cup

Dundalk FC 3-0 Bohemians

Holders Dundalk moved into the last four of the EA Sports Cup tonight after a 3-0 win over Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Dylan Connolly's first-half brace and a late third from Jamie McGrath handed the Lilywhites safe passage through in front of a sizable crowd on the Carrick Road.

The first arrived on seven minutes when former Bray Wanderers man Connolly came steaming in at the back post to fire past Bohs 'keeper Shane Supple.

His second, on 21 minutes, was a fine finish as he raced in behind, controlled the through ball, rounded the advancing Supple and picked out the net from an acute angle.

The visitors offered practically nothing of an offensive threat, apart from an Eoghan Stokes effort in the second half, which Gabriel Sava saved, as Dundalk - who handed competitive debuts to the impressive Pablo Cavalcante and Karl Fitzsimons - dominated and only for a poor refereeing decision they would have been three clear at the break.

As JJ Lunney dwelled in possession on the edge of his own area, home midfielder Dean Jarvis dispossessed him and with Supple astray from his goal-line, the target was gaping. But, inexplicably, whistler Rob Rogers awarded the Bohs man a free-kick much to the annoyance of the home congregation.

Before the break, in another worrying development for Stephen Kenny's injury-ravaged squad, John Mountney picked up a leg injury and was replaced by Fitzsimons.

The second half was a fairly tame affair with limited notable passages of play, although the hosts came close to adding a third when substitute Seán Hoare drew a save from the stretching Supple. While, in the closing moments, Dane Massey rifled a shot just past the far post.

Dundalk would find the net for a third time, however, when McGrath swept home from 12 yards after Ronan Murray's shot had deflected off the visiting custodian.

The Lilywhites are into the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons!

Dundalk FC: Gabriel Sava; Georgie Poynton, Gavin Smith, Stephen Folan, Dane Massey; John Mountney (Karl Fitzsimons 37), Dean Jarvis (Ronan Murray 74); Pablo Cavalcante (Seán Hoare 66), Jamie McGrath, Dylan Connolly; Marco Tagbajumi

Subs not used: Ross Treacy (gk), Brian Gartland, Chris Shields, Jack O'Keeffe

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Andy Lyons, Dan Byrne, Patrick Kirk, JJ Lunney; Oscar Brennan, Philip Gannon; Robert Manly (Promise Omochere 80), Patrick Kavanagh, Jamie Hamilton (Dylan Thornton 57); Eoghan Stokes

Subs not used: Jamie Cleary (gk), Lee Rock, Luke Nolan, Mitchell Byrne

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin)