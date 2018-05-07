Jackson's goal in vain as Dublin beat Louth in Leinster Minor Championship

Leinster Minor Football Championship

Dublin 3-15 Louth 1-7

Dublin put on the power-burners to leave Louth in their wake at Parnell Park in Monday afternoon's Leinster Minor Football Championship opener.

When Tom Jackson sent the ball past Dublin 'keeper Simon Murphy for the match's opening goal seven minutes into the second half, Louth led 1-7 to nine points and the shock was on. However, they failed to build on this and failed to register again as the Dubs rattled off 3-6 to no-reply.

Conor Murray, Mark O'Leary and Liam Dunne raised green flags as the winning margin, which was unreflective of the difference between the teams, grew to a handsome total from Dublin's point of view.

In a repeat of last year's Leinster final, Louth gave the home side their fill of it in the first half with captain Dáire Nally among those able to pick off long distance points.

Injuries to key players, Carl Gillespie and Ryan Walsh, threatened to halt Louth's march, though this wasn't the case as they went to the break ahead by one - 0-7 to 0-6.

The Dubs began the second period the brighter, with three points in succession, before corner-back Jackson found the net. Louth had the match within their grasp at this stage, but a final third collapse saw the Sky Blues home and hosed well before the full-time whistle was signalled.

Still, with more group matches to come, if Louth can repeat their performance from the first 40 minutes, they will provide a thorough examination for anybody in the competition.

Scorers for Dublin: Conor Murray and Mark O'Leary 1-2 each, Liam Dunne 1-0, Mark Lavin 0-3 (0-2f), Sean Foran 0-3, Matthew Dunne 0-2, Enda Cashman, Josh Bannon and Sean Guiden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Louth: Dáire Nally 0-4 (0-2f), Tom Jackson 1-0, Ryan Walsh (0-1f), Conall McCaul and Michael Begley 0-1 each.

Dublin: Simon Murphy (St. Sylvester's); Noel Hatton (Naomh Barrog), Adam Fearon (Skerries Harps), Adam Rafter (Na Fianna); Rory Dwyer (St. Margaret's), Conor O'Brien (St. Vincent's), Mark Lavin (Lucan Sarsfields); Eoin Adamson (St. Vincent's), Ciarán McManus (St. Margaret's); Mark O'Leary (Kilmacud Crokes), Conor Murray (Castleknock), Enda Cashman (Ballyboden, St. Enda's); Matthew Dunne (Lucan Sarsfields), Conor Hennessy (Clan na Gael, Fontenoy), Seán Foran (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs: Luke Swan (Castleknock) for Cashman (HT), Josh Bannon (St. Sylvester's) for Hatton (43), Seán Guiden (St. Sylvester's) for Dunne (46), Liam Dunne (Raheny) for O'Brien (48), Jake Rooney (Lucan Sarsfields) for Rafter (27), Alex Watson (Castleknock) for O'Leary (60)

Louth: Martin McEaney (St. Patrick's); Nathan Buckley (Ardee, St. Mary's), Paul McEvoy (St. Fechin's), Tom Jackson (Ardee, St. Mary's); Cathal Fleming (Mattock Rangers), Craig Shevlin (Dreadnots), Gabriel Bell (St. Joseph's); Conall McCaul (St. Joseph's), Joe Mee (Cooley Kickhams); Carl Gillespie (Ardee, St. Mary's), Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues), Rúairí Hanlon (St. Colmcille's); Seán Healy (Naomh Máirtín), Ryan Walsh (St. Fechin's), Jonathan Commins (Ardee, St. Mary's)

Subs: Craig Lennon (St. Mochta's) for Gillespie (17), Michael Begley (Kilkerley) for Walsh (23), Patrick Johnson (Cooley Kickhams) for Healy (HT), Patrick Murtagh (Kilkerley) for McEvoy (50), Conor Quigley (Kilkerley) for Commins (56)